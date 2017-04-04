

Web Staff , CP24.com





Wet weather is in the forecast for Toronto today and the Jays fell to the Orioles last night in the team’s season-opener in Baltimore. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, April 4, 2017:

Weather:

Periods of rain are in the forecast for Toronto today. The city will see a high of 12 C.

Headlines:

Toronto police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a series of bank robberies in Toronto and Hamilton earlier this year.

Two people are in custody following a home invasion in Brampton early Tuesday morning, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Liberal Mary Ng won the riding of Markham-Thornhill in last night’s federal byelection.

Events:

American musician, singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers will take the stage tonight at the Mod Club. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness performs tonight at The Opera House. The concert begins at 6 p.m.

Sports: