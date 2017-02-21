

More mild weather is in the forecast this week. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for showers this afternoon and a high of 12 C today in Toronto.

Headlines:

One person is dead following a reported shooting at a Brampton motel Monday night.

A cab driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.

Members of Provincial Parliament are returning to work today after the winter break.

Events:

‘Biomechanics: The Machine Inside’ is on now at the Ontario Science Centre.

The Toronto Light Festival is on in the Distillery District until March 12.

Check out the Ice Breakers public art exhibition at various spots along Queens Quay.

Sports:

The Leafs are taking on the Winnipeg Jets at the Air Canada Centre tonight at 7:30 p.m.