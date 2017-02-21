More mild weather is in the forecast this week. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for showers this afternoon and a high of 12 C today in Toronto.

Headlines:

  • One person is dead following a reported shooting at a Brampton motel Monday night.
  • A cab driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.
  • Members of Provincial Parliament are returning to work today after the winter break.

Events:

  • ‘Biomechanics: The Machine Inside’ is on now at the Ontario Science Centre.
  • The Toronto Light Festival is on in the Distillery District until March 12.
  • Check out the Ice Breakers public art exhibition at various spots along Queens Quay.

Sports:

The Leafs are taking on the Winnipeg Jets at the Air Canada Centre tonight at 7:30 p.m.