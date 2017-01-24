

Snow is expected this morning in Toronto and a new poll puts Kevin O’Leary ahead of his rivals in the Conservative leadership race. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017:

Weather:

Periods of snow are expected to begin in Toronto early this morning and end this afternoon, Environment Canada says. The city will see a high of 1 C today.

Headlines:

Poll: A new poll released less than a week after Kevin O’Leary officially entered the Conservative leadership race puts the celebrity businessmen well ahead of his rival candidates.

Hamilton police say a massive fire destroyed a home on Copperwood Avenue in Hamilton overnight.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between the European Union and Canada has cleared a major hurdle in the EU's parliament.

Events:

The Great Hall is hosting its first Art Battle Toronto of 2017. The event runs from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the venue, located at 1087 Queen Street West.

‘Ultimate Harry Potter Trivia’ is on at The Lockhart today from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight.

Sports: