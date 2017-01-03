News you can use for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 7:39AM EST
The eastbound Gardiner is closed at Highway 427 and rain is in Toronto’s forecast today. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017:
Weather:
Keep the umbrella handy this morning as rain is in Toronto’s forecast all day Tuesday. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 5 C.
Traffic:
All eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway are closed between Highway 427 and Kipling Avenue due to a serious crash.
Headlines:
- Six people were injured following a crash in the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near Highway 427 this morning.
- A 26-year-old Quebec man has been identified as the Canadian tourist who reportedly drowned at a New Year’s Eve party in Thailand.
- A woman is in hospital following a stabbing in Scarborough’s Woburn neighbourhood.
Events:
- Evergreen Brick Works’ Winter Village is on until Feb. 28, featuring a street food market, shops and a children’s garden.
- ‘Francis Alÿs: A Story of Negotiation’ is on at the Art Gallery of Ontario until April 2.
Sports:
- The Leafs are taking on the Washington capital tonight at the Verizon Center at 7 p.m.
- The Raptors are in action tonight against the San Antonio Spurs. The game gets underway at the AT&T Center at 8:30 p.m.