The eastbound Gardiner is closed at Highway 427 and rain is in Toronto’s forecast today. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017:

Weather:

Keep the umbrella handy this morning as rain is in Toronto’s forecast all day Tuesday. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 5 C.

Traffic:

All eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway are closed between Highway 427 and Kipling Avenue due to a serious crash.

Headlines:

Six people were injured following a crash in the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway near Highway 427 this morning.

A 26-year-old Quebec man has been identified as the Canadian tourist who reportedly drowned at a New Year’s Eve party in Thailand.

A woman is in hospital following a stabbing in Scarborough’s Woburn neighbourhood.

Events:

Evergreen Brick Works’ Winter Village is on until Feb. 28, featuring a street food market, shops and a children’s garden.

‘Francis Alÿs: A Story of Negotiation’ is on at the Art Gallery of Ontario until April 2.

Sports: