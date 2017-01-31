News you can use for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:34AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 7:46AM EST
Toronto could see some flurries today. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017:
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies today with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Toronto will see a high of 0 C.
Headlines:
- A man shot during an apparent carjacking in Thornhill Monday night suffered life-threatening injuries.
- A verdict is expected today in Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes’ gross indecency trial.
- Vigils were held across the country Monday night to mourn the death of six people killed in a shooting attack at a mosque in Quebec City Sunday.
Events:
- ‘The Last Waltz 40 Tour: The 40th Anniversary of the Last Waltz’ is on at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts tonight.
- Winterlicious is on at restaurants across the city until Feb. 9.
Sports:
- The Raptors are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Air Canada Centre tonight at 7 p.m.
- The Leafs will play the Dallas Stars tonight at 8:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.