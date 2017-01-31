

Web Staff , CP24.com





Toronto could see some flurries today. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies today with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Toronto will see a high of 0 C.

Headlines:

A man shot during an apparent carjacking in Thornhill Monday night suffered life-threatening injuries.

A verdict is expected today in Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes’ gross indecency trial.

Vigils were held across the country Monday night to mourn the death of six people killed in a shooting attack at a mosque in Quebec City Sunday.

Events:

‘The Last Waltz 40 Tour: The 40th Anniversary of the Last Waltz’ is on at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts tonight.

Winterlicious is on at restaurants across the city until Feb. 9.

Sports: