Toronto could see some flurries today. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy skies today with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Toronto will see a high of 0 C.

Headlines:

  • A man shot during an apparent carjacking in Thornhill Monday night suffered life-threatening injuries.
  • A verdict is expected today in Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes’ gross indecency trial.
  • Vigils were held across the country Monday night to mourn the death of six people killed in a shooting attack at a mosque in Quebec City Sunday.

Events:

  • ‘The Last Waltz 40 Tour: The 40th Anniversary of the Last Waltz’ is on at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts tonight.
  • Winterlicious is on at restaurants across the city until Feb. 9.

Sports:

  • The Raptors are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at the Air Canada Centre tonight at 7 p.m.
  • The Leafs will play the Dallas Stars tonight at 8:30 p.m. at the American Airlines Center.