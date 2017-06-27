

Web Staff , CP24.com





Wet weather continues in Toronto. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, June 27, 2017:

Weather:

More rain is in the forecast for Toronto today. Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers today and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. The city will see a high of 20 C today.

Headlines:

Peel police have identified the three victims killed in a head-on crash in Mississauga on Sunday night.

Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire that damaged two Leslieville homes this morning.

A male believed to be in his late teens has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Scarborough early this morning.

Events:

The Open Roof Festival at 99 Sudbury returns for the season tonight. Tonight’s event, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature singer Stacey Renee and a screening of the sci-fi comedy ‘Colossal.’

Tonight the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts will be hosting a live symphony orchestra performing music from Harry Potter and the Philosopher Stone. The concert gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Sports:

The Blue Jays are taking on the Baltimore Orioles at the Rogers Centre tonight at 7:07 p.m.