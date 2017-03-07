

Web Staff , CP24.com





Rain is in Toronto's forecast today and crews are working to clean-up a fuel spill in Caledon this morning. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, March 7, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain and a high of 11 C in Toronto today.

Traffic:

Highway 9 is closed between Airport Road and Mono-Adjala Town Line in Caledon this morning due to a tractor-trailer rollover.

Headlines:

The Ministry of the Environment has been called in after a tractor-trailer carrying fuel flipped over in Caledon this morning.

An Ontario teacher who is facing several charges related to alleged crimes against minors will appear in a Belleville courtroom this morning.

Sam Oosterhoff, the youngest-ever Ontario MPP, will learn tonight whether he will represent the PCs in next year’s provincial election.

Events:

Charlotte Cardin is performing tonight at The Drake Hotel. The show starts at 8 p.m.

The 12th Annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival is on in Toronto until March 12.

Toronto Men’s Fashion Week takes place from March 3 to March 8 at Waterworks, located at 505 Richmond Street West.

Sports:

The Leafs take on the Detroit Red Wings tonight at the Air Canada Centre. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.