Rain is in the forecast for Toronto and the Ontario government is expected to announce a hike in minimum wage today. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 20 C in Toronto today. There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this morning and a 60 per cent chance of rain this afternoon. The city could also see a thunderstorm later today.

Headlines:

Ontario is expected to announce changes to the province’s labour laws Tuesday and will also discuss details of a minimum wage increase.

Police are investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot to death in Mississauga on Monday night.

A woman struck by a vehicle in Woburn Monday remains in hospital in critical condition.

Events:

Chance the Rapper is performing tonight at Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The show starts at 8 p.m.

The Chainsmokers will take the stage at the Air Canada Centre Tuesday night.

Sports:

The Jays crushed the Cincinnati Reds 17-2 Monday night at the Rogers Centre.