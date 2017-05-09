

Web Staff , CP24.com





Edwin Encarnacion received a warm welcome at the Rogers Centre last night and the temperature is continuing to climb as we approach more seasonable weather near the end of this week. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, May 9, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 11 C today.

Headlines:

Peel Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on three separate 2017 homicide investigations.

One man is in custody and at least one suspect is still at large after a stabbing in the downtown core on Monday night.

The body of a man missing after a strong current pulled his car toward a river in eastern Quebec on Sunday has been located. The search continues for a toddler who was also inside the car.

Events:

Ryan Adams & Band will be performing at Massey Hall tonight. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Veggielicious is on at various restaurants around the city until May 21.

The Contact Photography Festival continues in Toronto.

Sports:

It was an emotional return for former Blue Jay Edwin Encarnacion last night as Toronto took on Cleveland at the Rogers Centre. The Jays defeated Cleveland 4-2.