News you can use for Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) acknowledges the crowed during after a video tribute to the former Toronto Blue Jays player before playing against Blue Jays during first inning AL baseball action in Toronto on Monday, May 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 7:56AM EDT
Edwin Encarnacion received a warm welcome at the Rogers Centre last night and the temperature is continuing to climb as we approach more seasonable weather near the end of this week. Here is some news you can use for Tuesday, May 9, 2017:
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 11 C today.
Headlines:
- Peel Regional Police will be providing an update this morning on three separate 2017 homicide investigations.
- One man is in custody and at least one suspect is still at large after a stabbing in the downtown core on Monday night.
- The body of a man missing after a strong current pulled his car toward a river in eastern Quebec on Sunday has been located. The search continues for a toddler who was also inside the car.
Events:
- Ryan Adams & Band will be performing at Massey Hall tonight. The show starts at 8 p.m.
- Veggielicious is on at various restaurants around the city until May 21.
- The Contact Photography Festival continues in Toronto.
Sports:
It was an emotional return for former Blue Jay Edwin Encarnacion last night as Toronto took on Cleveland at the Rogers Centre. The Jays defeated Cleveland 4-2.