

Web Staff , CP24.com





After a short-lived wave of warm weather, Toronto will see more seasonable temperatures today and the Blue Jays fell to the Brewers in last night's home-opener. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, April 12, 2017:

Weather:

More seasonable weather has arrived in Toronto. Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high of 11 C.

Headlines:

It appears a strong majority of Torontonians support the idea of bumping up minimum wage to $15 per hour, a new poll finds.

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai will attend her honorary citizenship ceremony today in Ottawa.

A spokesperson for the Philippines military told The Associated Press that an Abu Sayyaf commander blamed for the beheadings of two Canadian hostages in 2016 has been killed.

Events:

The Nordstrom warehouse sale continues at the International Centre until April 17.

Sports: