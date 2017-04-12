News you can use for Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 7:47AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 12, 2017 8:07AM EDT
After a short-lived wave of warm weather, Toronto will see more seasonable temperatures today and the Blue Jays fell to the Brewers in last night's home-opener. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, April 12, 2017:
Weather:
More seasonable weather has arrived in Toronto. Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon with a high of 11 C.
Headlines:
- It appears a strong majority of Torontonians support the idea of bumping up minimum wage to $15 per hour, a new poll finds.
- Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai will attend her honorary citizenship ceremony today in Ottawa.
- A spokesperson for the Philippines military told The Associated Press that an Abu Sayyaf commander blamed for the beheadings of two Canadian hostages in 2016 has been killed.
Events:
The Nordstrom warehouse sale continues at the International Centre until April 17.
Sports:
- The Blue Jays fell to the Brewers 4-3 last night in the team’s home-opener at the Rogers Centre.
- The Raptors will face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.