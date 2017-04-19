

Web Staff, CP24.com





The Leafs take on the Capitals in Game 4 at the Air Canada Centre tonight and showers are in the forecast for Toronto today. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, April 19, 2017:

Weather:

Toronto is in for some rainy weather today but mild weather is also in the forecast. The city will see a high of 17 C today.

Headlines:

Halton Regional Police are searching for three suspects who investigators say fled from officers during a high-speed pursuit and then then set the vehicle they were driving on fire in Burlington.

A man has been rushed to hospital this morning after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the city’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood.

A Niagara Regional Police officer has been charged with criminal harassment in connection with an alleged incident that occurred while he was off duty.

Events:

Canadian Music Week is on now with shows at venues across the city.

Cinemas across the country will be celebrating Canadian filmmakers today for National Canadian Film Day.

Head to Maple Leafs Square starting at 5 p.m. tonight to catch a tailgating party ahead of tonight’s Leafs game at the Air Canada Centre.

Sports: