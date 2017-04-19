News you can use for Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 7:28AM EDT
The Leafs take on the Capitals in Game 4 at the Air Canada Centre tonight and showers are in the forecast for Toronto today. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, April 19, 2017:
Weather:
Toronto is in for some rainy weather today but mild weather is also in the forecast. The city will see a high of 17 C today.
Headlines:
- Halton Regional Police are searching for three suspects who investigators say fled from officers during a high-speed pursuit and then then set the vehicle they were driving on fire in Burlington.
- A man has been rushed to hospital this morning after he was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the city’s Lawrence Park neighbourhood.
- A Niagara Regional Police officer has been charged with criminal harassment in connection with an alleged incident that occurred while he was off duty.
Events:
- Canadian Music Week is on now with shows at venues across the city.
- Cinemas across the country will be celebrating Canadian filmmakers today for National Canadian Film Day.
- Head to Maple Leafs Square starting at 5 p.m. tonight to catch a tailgating party ahead of tonight’s Leafs game at the Air Canada Centre.
Sports:
- The Raptors came out on top last night with a 106-100 Game 2 win over the Bucks.
- The Leafs hope to extend their 2-1 series lead over the Capitals tonight in Game 4 at the Air Canada Centre.