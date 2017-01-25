News you can use for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017
Toronto's skyline is pictured here.
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 7:29AM EST
Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017:
Weather:
There is a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries in Toronto today. The city will see a high of 3 C.
Headlines:
- An internationally known Toronto beauty company executive has been killed in Los Angeles, police say.
- Toronto doctors say removing the lungs of a young mother suffering from an antibiotic-resistant lung infection saved the woman’s life.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced cheers and jeers at a town hall in Calgary last night as he faced questions on the Alberta oilsands.
Events:
- Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day. Every time you use #BellLetsTalk in a tweet or Instagram post, Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives. Any time a Bell subscriber sends a text, Bell will donate an additional 5¢.
- Robbie Burns Day celebrations are happening across Toronto today in honour of the Scottish poet’s birthday.
Sports:
- Canadian Milos Raonic has been eliminated from the Australian Open after losing three straight sets to Spain's Rafael Nadal.
- The Leafs are taking on the Detroit Red Wings at the Joe Louis Arena tonight at 7 p.m.
- The Raptors fell to the San Antonio Spurs 108- 106 at the Air Canada Centre last night.