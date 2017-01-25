

Web Staff , CP24.com





Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017:

Weather:

There is a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries in Toronto today. The city will see a high of 3 C.

Headlines:

An internationally known Toronto beauty company executive has been killed in Los Angeles, police say.

Toronto doctors say removing the lungs of a young mother suffering from an antibiotic-resistant lung infection saved the woman’s life.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced cheers and jeers at a town hall in Calgary last night as he faced questions on the Alberta oilsands.

Events:

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day. Every time you use #BellLetsTalk in a tweet or Instagram post, Bell will donate 5¢ to mental health initiatives. Any time a Bell subscriber sends a text, Bell will donate an additional 5¢.

Robbie Burns Day celebrations are happening across Toronto today in honour of the Scottish poet’s birthday.

Sports: