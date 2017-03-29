News you can use for Wednesday, March 29, 2017
The Toronto skyline is pictured from the island airport. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 7:32AM EDT
Sunny skies are in Toronto’s forecast tonight and Purolator says it has reached a tentative deal with Teamsters Canada. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, March 29, 2017:
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for a high of 9 C in Toronto today. Sunny skies will become a mix of sun and cloud later this morning.
Headlines:
- One male is in hospital this morning after a knife attack in Scarborough early this morning.
- Purolator says a tentative agreement has been reached with Teamsters Canada ahead of Wednesday’s strike deadline.
- Toronto police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck an OPP cruiser in Scarborough early Wednesday morning.
Events:
- The Human Rights Watch Film Festival is on tonight at the TIFF Bell Lighbox.
- Prozzäk is performing tonight at The Danforth Music Hall. The show starts at 7 p.m.
- Tom Cochrane’s Mad Mad World Tour with Red Rider comes to the Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa tonight at 8 p.m.
Sports:
- The Leafs defeated the Florida Panthers 3-2 last night at the Air Canada Centre.
- The Raptors take on the Charlotte Hornets tonight in Toronto at 7:30 p.m.