News you can use for Wednesday, March 8, 2017
The Toronto skyline is pictured from the island airport. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 7:26AM EST
Eastbound Hwy. 401 express has partially reopened at Port Union Road and today is International Women’s Day. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, March 8, 2017:
Weather:
Environment Canada is calling for rain and a high of 8 C in Toronto today.
Traffic:
One eastbound express lane remains closed on Highway 401 at Port Union Road following two separate collisions this morning.
Headlines:
- One woman is in hospital this morning with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a fence at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
- On International Women’s Day, advocates say ‘feminist’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a lot of work left to do.
- No officers were injured after a police cruiser was struck at the scene of a collision on Highway 401 in Port Union.
Events:
- ‘FEMPOCALYPSE: A Cabaret for International Women’s Day’ will be on at the Ernest Balmer Studio, located at 9 Trinity Street, at 8 p.m. tonight.
- Matthew Good will be performing tonight at The Danforth Music Hall tonight. The show starts at 7 p.m.
Sports:
- The Raptors are taking on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at 8 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center.
- The Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings last night 3-2 at the Air Canada Centre.