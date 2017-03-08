

Web Staff , CP24.com





Eastbound Hwy. 401 express has partially reopened at Port Union Road and today is International Women’s Day. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, March 8, 2017:

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for rain and a high of 8 C in Toronto today.

Traffic:

One eastbound express lane remains closed on Highway 401 at Port Union Road following two separate collisions this morning.

Headlines:

One woman is in hospital this morning with serious injuries after a vehicle crashed into a fence at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

On International Women’s Day, advocates say ‘feminist’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a lot of work left to do.

No officers were injured after a police cruiser was struck at the scene of a collision on Highway 401 in Port Union.

Events:

‘FEMPOCALYPSE: A Cabaret for International Women’s Day’ will be on at the Ernest Balmer Studio, located at 9 Trinity Street, at 8 p.m. tonight.

Matthew Good will be performing tonight at The Danforth Music Hall tonight. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Sports: