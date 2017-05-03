

Web Staff , CP24.com





Rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week starting Thursday and the Raptors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their playoff series tonight. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, May 3, 2017:

Weather:

Enjoy the sunshine today because rain is on the way for the rest of the week. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 14 C today in Toronto.

Stories:

The Toronto Real Estate Board says the Toronto-area home price index rose 31.7 per cent in April.

Police are investigating after shots were fired through the window of a townhouse in North York late Tuesday night.

King Street has reopened in the Financial District after a hydro vault fire closed the busy downtown street on Monday evening.

Events:

The Contact Photography Festival is on this month at various locations across Toronto.

Hot Docs continues today and will run until May 7. Screenings are being held at theatres around the city.

Sports: