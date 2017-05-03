News you can use for Wednesday, May 3, 2017
People walk in Toronto's financial district in Toronto, on Oct. 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Web Staff , CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2017 7:54AM EDT
Rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week starting Thursday and the Raptors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of their playoff series tonight. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, May 3, 2017:
Weather:
Enjoy the sunshine today because rain is on the way for the rest of the week. Environment Canada is calling for a high of 14 C today in Toronto.
Stories:
- The Toronto Real Estate Board says the Toronto-area home price index rose 31.7 per cent in April.
- Police are investigating after shots were fired through the window of a townhouse in North York late Tuesday night.
- King Street has reopened in the Financial District after a hydro vault fire closed the busy downtown street on Monday evening.
Events:
- The Contact Photography Festival is on this month at various locations across Toronto.
- Hot Docs continues today and will run until May 7. Screenings are being held at theatres around the city.
Sports:
- The Raptors hope to tie up their second-round playoff series against the Cavaliers tonight in Cleveland. The game starts at 7 p.m.
- The Jays fell to the Yankees 11-5 last night.