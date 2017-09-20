

Web Staff , CP24.com





More sunshine and warm weather is in Toronto’s forecast on Wednesday and no serious injuries were reported following a three-alarm fire at an apartment building downtown. Here is some news you can use for Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017:

Weather:

Toronto will see sunshine and a high of 27 C today but the temperature will feel closer to 33 with humidity.

Traffic:

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says cleanup continues on eastbound Highway 401 at Mississauga Road following a collision involving two transport trucks. Three lanes are open.

Headlines:

A man suffered serious injuries late Tuesday night after he was stabbed in what appears to be a street-level robbery in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

Police will be providing an update this afternoon on the murder of a Toronto realtor who was gunned down inside a downtown restaurant last weekend.

Toronto Fire crews rescued several people from a Cabbagetown apartment building this morning following a three-alarm fire.

Events:

‘Cirque Du Soleil: Volta’ is on now at the Toronto Port Lands.

Toronto Beer Week runs until Sept. 23 and offers events at more than 60 venues across the city.

Sports:

The Blue Jays defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-2 last night at the Rogers Centre.