

Courtney Greenberg, CP24.com





One person is in police custody for failing to remain at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Burlington on Friday.

The incident occurred before 5 p.m. in the Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road area, when police said two vehicles crashed. One of them went into a pole and the other fled the scene, according to officers.

The vehicle that was fleeing then caused a nine-vehicle crash as it left the area. There was “extensive damage” at the scene, police said.

Some passengers and drivers involved were later taken to hospital as a precaution.

Roads in the area are expected to remain closed as the investigation continues.