Nine-vehicle crash in Burlington as driver flees scene
Courtney Greenberg, CP24.com
Published Friday, July 14, 2017 6:26PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, July 14, 2017 9:11PM EDT
One person is in police custody for failing to remain at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Burlington on Friday.
The incident occurred before 5 p.m. in the Guelph Line and Upper Middle Road area, when police said two vehicles crashed. One of them went into a pole and the other fled the scene, according to officers.
The vehicle that was fleeing then caused a nine-vehicle crash as it left the area. There was “extensive damage” at the scene, police said.
Some passengers and drivers involved were later taken to hospital as a precaution.
Roads in the area are expected to remain closed as the investigation continues.