

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No arrests have been made after shots were fired in Chinatown overnight.

It happened near Grange Court and Cameron Street at around 1 a.m.

No damaged was reported to buildings or vehicles in the area and no injuries were reported.

Shell casings were found at the scene and police are still investigating.

The suspects, who police believe fled the area after shots were fired, have not been apprehended.

No suspect descriptions have been released.