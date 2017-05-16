

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No charges will be laid in connection with the deadly police-involved shooting of a 21-year-old man last year, the Special Investigations Unit announced Tuesday.

In a report issued by the province’s police watchdog Tuesday, the SIU said investigators have concluded that there are no reasonable grounds to lay charges in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Alexander Wettlaufer.

Wettlaufer was shot and killed following an interaction with police on March 13, 2016.

According to the SIU, at around 11:05 p.m. on March 13, a person called police from a payphone at Leslie Station, located at Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue East, to report two males fighting in the area. The caller reportedly told police that one of the males was armed with a gun.

The caller said the man with the weapon was named ‘Alex’ and he gave police the suspect’s phone number of physical description.

The SIU said it was later determined that the man on the phone was Alexander Wettlaufer.

Two officers arrived in the area, circled the TTC station and went inside in an attempt to find any persons of interest.

The police, according to the SIU, got back into their cruiser and subsequently spotted Wettlaufer, who was on the phone, in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Leslie Street.

When the officers were about five metres away, the two officers got out of the cruiser. The SIU said Wettlaufer made eye contact with the officers but then suddenly turned around and walked away from them, heading northbound.

The SIU report said Wettlaufer kept his hands in his pockets and continually looked back over his shoulder at the police officers.

The officers followed Wettlaufer, who was instructed to take his hands out of his pockets. The SIU report claims Wettlaufer began to swear at the officers but slowed down, which allowed one officer to grab Wettlaufer’s left hand out of his pocket. The officer found that Wettlaufer had been holding on to his cellphone in his pocket.

A bulge, the SIU said, was visible in his other pocket and based on the information police were previously provided, the officers concluded that Wettlaufer was carrying a gun.

At one point, the SIU report said Wettlaufer abruptly turned to face one of the officers and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun at the officer.

The SIU said the officer shoved Wettlaufer backward and drew his own firearm. Wettalufer fled from the officers, entering Villaways Park before running along a footpath.

During the chase, the SIU said Wettlaufer continued to look back at the officers, who maintained about a six-metre distance.

The officers yelled at Wettlaufer to stop and drop the gun and at one point during the pursuit, the SIU said Wettlaufer side-stepped and pointed his weapon at one of the officers, who got into position to take aim at Wettlaufer.

Wettlaufer refused to drop weapon: SIU

Due to the fact that other people were in the park at the time, the SIU said the officer determined that it was not safe to discharge his weapon.

At around 11:20 p.m., the SIU said Wettlaufer ran to a footbridge near the Don River and stopped. The two officers stopped about 15 to 20 metres away and took cover while they waited for the Emergency Task Force to arrive.

The ETF took a position about nine to 15 metres from the bridge, where the SIU said they could see Wettlaufer holding what appeared to be a handgun.

At that point, the SIU said Wettlaufer was on the phone with a 911 operator. During this conversation, the SIU said Wettlaufer indicated his desire to be killed, suggested he was reluctant to give up his weapon and attempted to verbally bait the police into shooting him. The call was ended, the SIU said, when the ETF officers needed to get Wettlaufer’s complete attention.

Just moments later, one of Wettlaufer’s siblings called him but that call was terminated, the SIU said, to ensure officers could maintain control of the situation.

While officers attempted to negotiate with Wettlaufer, the SIU report said he was seen by more than one officer alternating between placing his weapon on the guardrail and picking it up. The SIU said at one point, he walked to the front of the bridge and threw his phone at the ETF officers.

One of the officers responsible for negotiating with Wettlaufer repeatedly requested the he put down the gun and asked Wettlaufer not to point his weapon at the officers, the SIU report noted.

The SIU said the officer, on more than one occasion, told Wettlaufer that the officers were there to help and not to injure him.

After the repeated calls to drop his weapon were ignored, the SIU said Wettlaufer picked up the firearm again and pointed it at the ETF officers.

Three officers fired a total of four shots and Wettlaufer was struck by three of the bullets. He was pronounced dead on March 14.

The cause of death was found to be gunshot wounds to the chest.

Wettlaufer was carrying BB gun:

It was later determined that the weapon Wettlaufer was carrying was a BB gun.

“Mr. Wettlaufer presented a very real danger to the members of the ETF and the other officers on scene. He had already pulled what appeared to be a real firearm on two officers earlier that evening. He had ready access to the weapon while on the footbridge, and over the course of a lengthy standoff, he ignored multiple opportunities to peacefully surrender himself into custody,” the director of the Special Investigations Unit, Tony Loparco, said in a written statement accompanying the SIU report.

Loparco added that it is “not relevant” that the weapon in Wettlaufer’s possession turned out to be BB gun.

“It was a more than convincing imitation firearm, and officers in such a situation do not have the luxury of waiting to be fired on to confirm a weapon’s functionality,” Loparco said.

“Immediately before the three subject officers fired on Mr. Wettlaufer, he picked up his imitation firearm and aimed it at the ETF officers. He disregarded repeated demands to drop his weapon. The three officers responded with deadly force when faced with the prospect of imminent death or bodily harm. Both their inferred assessment of imminent harm and their collective response were reasonable in the circumstances.”

Loparco said he believes Wettlaufer was attempting to bait the officers into fatally shooting him by creating a “perilous situation.”

“My conclusion is further informed by the various comments that Mr. Wettlaufer made to the 911 operator, including his desire to be killed. His intentions, while tragic, were also clear,” Loparco said.