

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





GO Transit is reporting a major disruption on the Lakeshore East line due to signal issues this morning.

Train service between Ajax and Oshawa has been suspended due to signal issues west of the Whitby GO Station.

“Lakeshore East has not been able to catch a break this morning at all. We’ve had a variety of issues but now we have a switch that is broken and it can’t be locked. It’s a major switch and it is an important one for that whole corridor so we have to stop service unfortunately at Ajax,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

“The best option is to go on our website and customers can see what works for them. So there are buses that go along that whole route as well. We won’t have a bus bridge between those stations unfortunately because our buses are on the highway, they are slow moving. The highways are still in many parts across the region snow-covered and so the buses are going slow.

Aikins said the switch will be fixed after the morning rush hour.