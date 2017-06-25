

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





GO Train service has been partially suspended on the Lakeshore East Line after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a VIA train on Monday morning.

GO Transit says the incident occurred near the Danforth GO Station at around 9:30 a.m.

Service to the Danforth GO Station and Scarborough GO Station is suspended due to the incident.

For passengers travelling west of Guildwood Station to Union Station, train service will run between Oshawa and Guildwood. Shuttle buses will transport passengers from Guildwood to the Eglinton GO Station and then the Kennedy GO Station, located near the Kennedy TTC Subway station, where customers can use PRESTO or GO tickets for travel to Union Station.