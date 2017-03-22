

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a home under construction in Leslieville Wednesday evening.

The two-alarm fire started at a semi-detached home on Logan Avenue near Queen Street East at around 5:45 p.m.

Images posted to social media showed heavy smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters responded quickly, knocking the fire down by around 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

Some traffic in the area is being diverted as crews deal with the fire.