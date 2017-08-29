

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A two-alarm fire broke out at a former elementary school in North York Tuesday, shutting down local roads as fire crews tackled the call.

The fire appears to have started in the roof of the gym at the Hardington School, a shuttered elementary school at 1780 Lawrence Avenue West.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

A stretch of Lawrence Avenue West had to be closed so that crews could access a fire hydrant on the opposite side of the road.

Firefighters attacked the flames from the inside of the building and from outside using an aerial ladder.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started.

A similar fire occurred in the gym back in 2009.

No injuries have been reported.