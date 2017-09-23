

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





No injuries have been reported after a fire tore through a home in Vaughan Saturday evening.

The fire broke out at a house near Lady Valentina Avenue and Heintzman Crescent, in the area of Dufferin Street and Major MacKenzie Drive, at around 5 p.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible in images shared by CP24 viewers from the scene and York Regional Police said the home sustained “extensive structural damage.”

Crews managed to stamp out the fire by around 5:20 p.m., but the cause has not yet been determined.

Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service are investigating the blaze.