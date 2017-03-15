

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a GO Train struck a service vehicle on the tracks near York University GO Station this morning.

It happened near Canarctic Drive and Steeles Avenue shortly before 8 a.m.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed to CP24 that no one was in the service vehicle at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported.

Trains on the Barrie Line were holding due to the collision but service resumed shortly after 9 a.m.

The train and the tracks did not sustain any damage.