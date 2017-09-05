

The Canadian Press





NAPANEE, Ont. - Provincial police say a school bus driver has been charged after his bus ended up in a ditch in Napanee, Ont., Tuesday morning.

OPP say five school-age children were on board along with the driver, and nobody was injured.

The 68-year-old driver has been charged with making an unsafe move under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police say the students were picked up by another bus and were taken to school.