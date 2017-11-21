No injuries reported after fire at downtown restaurant
Fire crews were called to Fran's Restaurant on Tuesday morning for a grease fire in the kitchen. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2017 5:13AM EST
No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a downtown restaurant on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred at Fran’s Restaurant, located near Victoria and Shuter streets, at around 12:30 a.m.
Police say a grease fire in the kitchen was knocked down a short time after crews arrived.
Paramedics were called to the scene but no one was injured.