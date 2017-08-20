

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a home in York Mills overnight.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Balding Court, located near Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road.

Toronto Fire Capt. Adrian Ratushniak said when crews arrived on scene, the back of the home was fully engulfed in flames and flames were shooting through the roof.

Most of the fire was extinguished by 3:40 a.m. but firefighters continued to battle hotspots until about 4:30 a.m.

No one was inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

A Toronto Fire investigator will be attending the scene today.

Ratushniak said the fire is not considered to be suspicious.