

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire at a community housing building in the city’s Rockliffe-Smythe neighbourhood overnight.

The fire began inside a 11th floor unit at a TCHC building on Humber Boulevard at Alliance Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m.

It was then knocked down about 20 minutes later.

It is not known whether any evacuations were ordered. The cause of the fire is under investigation.