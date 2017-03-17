No injuries reported after fire breaks out on 11th floor of TCHC building
Chris Fox
Published Friday, March 17, 2017
No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire at a community housing building in the city’s Rockliffe-Smythe neighbourhood overnight.
The fire began inside a 11th floor unit at a TCHC building on Humber Boulevard at Alliance Avenue shortly after 3:30 a.m.
It was then knocked down about 20 minutes later.
It is not known whether any evacuations were ordered. The cause of the fire is under investigation.