

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire broke out inside a North York condominium building on Friday morning.

The fire started inside a seventh floor unit at a building on Sheppard Avenues west of Bathurst Street at around 6:20 a.m.

According to District Chief Stephen Powell, crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze and were successfully in containing it to one unit.

Powell says that residents in adjoining units were told to shelter in place but did not have to evacuate.

There were initially reports of smoke on the seventh floor but Powell says that crews have since ventilated the building.

It is not immediately clear what caused the fire.