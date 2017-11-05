

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a building attached to a long-term care hospital in Hamilton on Sunday morning.

Crews were first called to St. Peter’s Hospital on Maplewood Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Hamilton Fire spokesperson Dave Forster told CP24 at the scene that firefighters soon discovered that the fire had actually started in a storage building attached to the hospital.

Forster said crews implemented an “aggressive method” to get the fire under control.

While it appears the fire was contained to the storage building, heavy smoke did migrate to the hospital.

Some residents of the long-term care facility were forced to evacuate, Forster said.

No one suffered any injuries or smoke inhalation, he added.

Crews are currently conducting an air quality check inside the hospital.