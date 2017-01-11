

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A home in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood sustained significant damage last night following a four-alarm fire.

It happened at a residence on Park Lane Circle, near Lawrence and Bayview avenues, at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident prompted emergency officials to close roads in the area as firefighters battled the flames.

At the height of the blaze, 17 trucks and 80 firefighters were on scene.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified due to the damage, which is estimated to be at least $500,000.

Toronto Fire Services has not yet said what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.