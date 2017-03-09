

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after CN train derailment in Etobicoke early this morning.

CN spokesperson Jonathan Abecassis told CP24 Thursday that a few empty cars derailed near Etobicoke North GO Station but no dangerous good were involved and no one was injured.

He said it is unclear what caused the train to derail.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said GO Train service is not impacted by the derailment.

“It’s I’m sure upsetting for all of our customers … to see a train coming that close to the station derail,” Aikins told CP24 Thursday morning.

“It was blocking off access to the parking lot and some of our walkways but they separated some of the cars so with the help of our transit safety officers, they are escorting people safely into the station,” she said.”