No injuries reported after house fire in East York
A Toronto fire truck is seen in this file photo. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 21, 2017 5:25AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 21, 2017 6:05AM EDT
No injuries were reported after a house fire in East York early this morning.
The blaze broke out at a home near Mortimer and Logan avenues at around 4 a.m.
Firefighters say it appears the fire started in the front of the house but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
Fire crews battled hotspots until around 5:30 a.m.
Paramedics were on standby but did not transport anyone to hospital.
The homeowners, their two children and their dog all got out of the house safely.