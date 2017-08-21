

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a house fire in East York early this morning.

The blaze broke out at a home near Mortimer and Logan avenues at around 4 a.m.

Firefighters say it appears the fire started in the front of the house but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Fire crews battled hotspots until around 5:30 a.m.

Paramedics were on standby but did not transport anyone to hospital.

The homeowners, their two children and their dog all got out of the house safely.