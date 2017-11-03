

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police did not locate any victims at the scene of a shooting in Scarborough late Thursday night.

Officers were initially dispatched to the Eglinton and Midland avenues area at around 11:45 p.m. for a call for the sound of gunshots.

Upon arrival, police say that they located two shell casings but could not find any victims.

Police are asking any witnesses to the shooting to come forward.