

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a shot was fired at a home in the Lawrence Heights neighbourhood overnight.

It happened at around 2:10 a.m. on Varna Drive, in the area of Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West.

Police say one shot was fired through the window of a home in the area but shell casings were not located at the scene.

Police are still working to confirm suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Police are currently speaking to witnesses.