

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a home in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

It occurred just before 1 a.m. on Cataraqui Crescent, near Warden Avenue and Danforth Road.

Police say shell casings were found at the scene and shots had been fired at a residence in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Police say no arrests have been made and investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.