No injuries reported after shots fired at home in Oakridge
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Scarborough's Oakridge neighbourhood. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2017 5:31AM EDT
No injuries were reported after shots were fired at a home in Scarborough’s Oakridge neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
It occurred just before 1 a.m. on Cataraqui Crescent, near Warden Avenue and Danforth Road.
Police say shell casings were found at the scene and shots had been fired at a residence in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Police say no arrests have been made and investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.