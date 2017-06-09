

Chris Fox, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after an unknown assailant or assailants fired multiple shots at a Mississauga home early Friday morning.

Police were called to the address on Indian Summer Trail near Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 3 a.m.

Reports from the scene indicate that bullet holes were visible on the front door and the garage of the home.

The shooting took place a few hundred metres away from a stretch of Driftcurrent Drive, where an SUV was shot at early Tuesday morning.

It is not known whether the two incidents could be related.