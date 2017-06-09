No injuries reported after shots fired at Mississauga home
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, June 9, 2017 7:52AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 9, 2017 8:18AM EDT
No injuries were reported after an unknown assailant or assailants fired multiple shots at a Mississauga home early Friday morning.
Police were called to the address on Indian Summer Trail near Eglinton Avenue and Kennedy Road at around 3 a.m.
Reports from the scene indicate that bullet holes were visible on the front door and the garage of the home.
The shooting took place a few hundred metres away from a stretch of Driftcurrent Drive, where an SUV was shot at early Tuesday morning.
It is not known whether the two incidents could be related.