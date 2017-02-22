No injuries reported after shots fired in Mississauga
Police are investigating after shots were fired in Mississauga overnight. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 6:12AM EST
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired at a residence in Mississauga overnight.
Peel police says evidence of gunfire was found on Darcel Avenue, in the area of Morning Star Drive and Goreway Drive.
No injuries were reported.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say the investigation in ongoing.