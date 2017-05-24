No injuries reported after shots fired in Parkdale
Police are investigating after shots were fired on Close Avenue, near Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue, on Tuesday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 5:30AM EDT
No injuries were reported after shots were fired in Parkdale late Tuesday night.
It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Close Avenue, in the area of Queen Street West and Lansdowne Avenue.
Shell casings were located at the scene but police say property was not damaged.
Investigators have not yet released any details on possible suspects.