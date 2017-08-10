

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired in Scarborough’s Chester Le neighbourhood late Wednesday night.

It happened at around 10:40 p.m. near Chester Le Boulevard and Pettibone Square, in the area of Finch and Pharmacy avenues.

Police say shell casings were located and bullet holes were found in a home in the neighbourhood. It is not clear if anyone was inside the house at the time.

Investigators have not yet located any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.