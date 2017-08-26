

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Diners at a Woodbridge restaurant were unharmed when a suspect opened fire on the establishment from a vehicle outside early Saturday morning.

Police say that the suspect was in a vehicle outside La Shish Bar and Grill on Steeles Avenue near Weston Road at around 3:15 a.m. when they fired multiple shots into the restaurant.

Police say that a number of people were inside the restaurant at the time but were not hit by the gunfire.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan.