No injuries reported after shots fired into Woodbridge restaurant
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, August 26, 2017 7:17AM EDT
Diners at a Woodbridge restaurant were unharmed when a suspect opened fire on the establishment from a vehicle outside early Saturday morning.
Police say that the suspect was in a vehicle outside La Shish Bar and Grill on Steeles Avenue near Weston Road at around 3:15 a.m. when they fired multiple shots into the restaurant.
Police say that a number of people were inside the restaurant at the time but were not hit by the gunfire.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan.