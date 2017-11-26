

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after shots were fired outside a home in Toronto’s Davenport neighbourhood.

Police say they received calls about shots fired near Davenport Road and Dufferin Street at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Approximately 30 to 50 people were reportedly gathering for a party at a house in the area when shots rang out.

People were seen fleeing the residence following the reported gunfire.

No injuries were reported and no damage was done to the home.

Officers did locate a shell casing outside the house.

Police say the home was being used as a short-term rental at the time of the incident.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.