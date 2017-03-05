

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say no injuries were reported following a train derailment in Georgina early this morning.

It happened in the area of Pefferlaw Road and Johnston Street at around 3:45 a.m.

Police say the train was heading southbound when the wheels came off the track.

Crews are working to get about 15 cars affected by the derailment back on the track.

There were no evacuations in the area and no injuries reported.

According to police, the cars did not contain any hazardous material and did not topple over.

Pefferlaw Road is closed from Johnston Street to Station Road and Old Homestead Road is closed from Weir’s Sideroad to Forestry Drive.