

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire at an unoccupied home in Vaughan early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. at a home on Colton Crescent, near Islington Avenue and Rutherford Road.

Police say the home was under renovation and was vacant at the time.

Nearby houses were evacuated as a precaution.

York Regional Police say there is nothing to indicate that the fire is suspicious.

Police remain on scene this morning as officials notify the homeowners.