

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A number of residents were evacuated from a residential building in Harwood this morning following a two-alarm fire.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. at a house near Weston Road and McCormack Street.

Police say the home contained several apartments and the tenants of the units were safely evacuated.

No one was injured in the fire.

Tenants have been forced to make alternative housing arrangements due to the fire.

Investigators have not determined the cause of the blaze and the fire is still under investigation.

Some roads in the area were shut down this morning.