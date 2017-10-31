

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No injuries have been reported following a two-alarm fire at an apartment in Toronto’s Greenhills neighbourhood.

The fire broke out in a second-floor unit shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Clearview Heights, near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue.

Paramedics say they are not currently treating any patients on scene and no one has been taken to hospital.

All occupants of the residence have been accounted for, Toronto Fire confirms.