

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say one person is in custody after a vehicle carrying a man and children was shot at near Caledon.

It happened near King Road and 8th Concession shortly before 8 a.m.

Const. Andy Pattenden told CP24 that a suspect, who was on foot, opened fire at a vehicle in the area.

The vehicle was occupied by a man and an undisclosed number of children, police say.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Police say the male suspect, who fled the area on foot, was tracked by the Emergency Response and Canine units and was arrested in a wooded area nearby.

It is unclear if this shooting was ‘targeted,’ Pattenden said.