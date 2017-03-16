

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





It has been a year since Jaimee Lee Miller’s body was found north of Barrie, Ont., after the 30-year-old had been reported missing for four months.

Now, Ontario Provincial Police are renewing their plea to the public for assistance with finding the suspects.

Miller’s remains were discovered in Springwater Township, Ont. on March 16, 2016 by a person walking their dog through a section of the forest in the Hillview Crescent and Gill Road, police say.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The provincial government previously announced a $50,000 reward for information leading up to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, Barrie police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2160 or Crime Stopper at 1-800-222-8477.