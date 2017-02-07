

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





School buses in most of the GTA were cancelled Tuesday, despite the lack of active weather but freezing rain remains in the forecast for the afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario. Periods of freezing rain are expected to begin Tuesday in the early afternoon and last for several hours before changing to rain, the national weather agency says.

Toronto could see a mix of snow and freezing rain overnight as well.

A spokesperson for Peel District School Board told CP24 the decision was made to cancel buses to keep kids safe throughout the day.

"When we make these decisions, we take the safety of our students into consideration," said Manager of Communications Carla Pereira.

She said cancelling buses first thing in the morning helps parents who would otherwise find themselves in a panic in the middle of the afternoon trying to find a way for their child to come home.

On Monday, Environment Canada warned the wet, icy weather could make road conditions hazardous and could lead to power outages due to falling branches..

Hector Moreno, Toronto’s manager of transportation services, told CP24 Monday that trucks were expected to deposit 130,000-150,000 litres of liquid brine on the roads overnight Monday.

The warning may have prompted drivers to find alternate modes of transportation Tuesday as traffic was reported to be lighter on major roads across the GTA.

Commuters are now being warned they may hit a bout of nasty weather on their way home today. The precipitation is expected to last into Tuesday evening before tapering off. The temperature is expected to hover around the freezing mark between -1 C and 2 C Tuesday.